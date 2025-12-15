Cops awaiting MCMC report to identify person behind lawyer death threat

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said the case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police are still awaiting a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to help identify the individual believed to have issued a death threat to a lawyer representing the families of three men shot dead in Melaka.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar said statements from the lawyer – Rajesh Nagarajan – and several individuals had been recorded to assist investigations, Bernama reported.

“We have requested assistance from MCMC to obtain the profile of the individual who posted the threatening comment, and are still awaiting feedback.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told a press conference in Shah Alam today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Shamsudin Mamat previously said that Rajesh had lodged a report after reading a comment by an unknown individual on a social media post.

He said the comment, which contained elements of a death threat, was believed to be linked to a case Rajesh was representing.

Melaka police initially investigated the Nov 24 shooting for attempted murder after state police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed that the trio were serial robbers who had attacked a policeman with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed “execution-style”.

Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department took over the case after receiving a police report from the men’s families.

Rajesh has called for the officers involved to be suspended, and for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to form a special task force and announce a royal commission of inquiry into the incident.