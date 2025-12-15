Dengue deaths nationwide down by 61.3% from last year

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad (centre) at the Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Deaths from dengue nationwide as of Dec 6 have dropped by 61.3% to 43 compared with 111 recorded last year, says health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The number of dengue cases nationwide also declined to 51,046 compared with 118,291 recorded throughout 2024.

“We hope that when December ends this year, we can maintain the figure at 51,046 cases, reflecting a 56.5% reduction,” Bernama reported him as saying at the opening of the Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium today.

Dzulkefly said his ministry is working to enhance dengue prevention and control strategies in a whole-of-nation approach that will see district health offices collaborate with strategic partners, local authorities and communities.

He said the ministry had in 2019 implemented the release of Aedes mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacterium, a method scientifically proven to reduce the mosquitoes’ ability to transmit the dengue virus.

“This complements existing measures such as the elimination of breeding grounds, chemical control including larvicides and fogging, as well as community involvement in maintaining environmental cleanliness,” he said.