MCMC lauded for use of Deeming Provision for digital security

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s use of the Deeming Provision under Section 46A of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 has been lauded as a major step in enforcing the Online Safety Act 2025 (Onsa).

Under the provision, major overseas-based online platforms are deemed to be under Malaysian jurisdiction, even if they do not have a physical or registered presence in the country.

The legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department praised the move, saying it will reinforce Onsa’s primary objective of ensuring service providers operate under the regulatory framework without disrupting their continuity.

“This approach holds platforms accountable, ensuring they are responsible for protecting users and vulnerable groups, particularly children, from harms such as cyberbullying, financial fraud, child exploitation, and harmful content,” it said in a statement today.

This follows MCMC’s announcement that under the provision, all internet messaging and social media service providers with eight million or more users in Malaysia will automatically be deemed registered as holders of an application service provider licence, effective Jan 1, 2026.

The service providers that meet the set criteria include WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

In separate statements, the women, family and community development ministry, and the education ministry also praised MCMC, saying the initiative would guard children from exposure to sexual exploitation, fraud, online harassment, and inappropriate content.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail also said the initiative reflects the joint commitment of MCMC and the police to protect Malaysians and ensure long-term online safety.

“The police will continue to work closely with MCMC and other agencies through a whole-of-government approach.

“This is to ensure that the new mechanism can enhance investigative effectiveness, strengthen information sharing, and expedite action against harmful content and activities in the digital space,” Khalid said in a statement.