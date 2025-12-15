Perak to implement ‘feeder mapping’ to better control stray animals

Perak is to identify hotspots where street animals are fed to reduce uncontrolled breeding.

PETALING JAYA : The Perak government is implementing a “feeder mapping” programme to improve stray animal management.

State housing and local government committee chairman Sandrea Ng said the programme aims to identify hotspots where street animals are fed, enabling more targeted and effective planning for sterilisation, monitoring and intervention efforts, Bernama reported.

“The feeder mapping programme is important to ensure that stray animal management initiatives are carried out based on accurate data and specific locations, thereby helping to reduce uncontrolled breeding,” she said.

Ng added the Perak Pawsitive Initiative remains committed to addressing stray animal issues in a sustainable and humane manner through multi-stakeholder collaboration, public education and the phased implementation of subsidised sterilisation programmes.

The Perak Pawsitive Initiative aims to sterilise 1,000 animals by the end of this year through five sessions involving local authorities, the state veterinary services department, partner clinics, NGOs and members of the community.

Ng said the fifth session would be held on Dec 27 and 28 at the Menglembu Animal Clinic, offering subsidised sterilisation at RM100 for dogs and RM80 for cats. The state will bear the remaining costs.

Registration is via a QR code on the programme’s official poster.

The programme is open to the feeder community, NGOs, volunteers and individuals directly involved in the management and welfare of stray animals, Ng said at a press conference on the feeder mapping app to be launched on Dec 28.

She said a proposed microchipping programme to address stray animal issues is currently undergoing legal review, following studies conducted by local authorities to incorporate it as a requirement under dog licensing by-laws.