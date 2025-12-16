Kinabatangan, Lamag by-elections on Jan 24

Nominations for the by-elections will be held on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

PETALING JAYA : The by-elections for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and Lamag state seat in Sabah will be held on Jan 24 next year, the Election Commission (EC) announced today.

In a press conference at the commission’s headquarters, EC chairman Ramlan Harun said nominations would be held on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

The by-elections follow the death of Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin on Dec 5, less than a week after being elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman.

The 66-year-old defended his state seat with a slim majority of just 153 votes in the Sabah state election last month.

The former Sabah deputy chief minister had also been the Kinabatangan MP for six terms. In the 2022 general election, he retained the parliamentary seat with a solid 4,330-vote majority.

Last week, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Perikatan Nasional had decided not to contest the Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections.