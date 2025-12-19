Cops probing alleged sexual assault of student at KL religious school

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said a report was lodged on Dec 16 against a male suspect who allegedly committed the offence at the school. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old student at a religious school in Kampung Pandan, Kuala Lumpur, several days ago.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said a report was lodged on Dec 16 against a male suspect who allegedly committed the offence at the school.

He said no arrests have been made yet with investigations still underway.

“The case has been classified under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (for physical contact with a child without sexual intercourse),” Lazim said in a statement.