Taiping prison warden claims trial to causing death of inmate

Warden Ryndee O’Nel Victor is accused of causing the death of Gan Chin Eng at a hall in the Taiping prison at about 3.30pm on Jan 17. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA A warden at the Taiping prison has been charged in the magistrates’ court with causing the death of an inmate early this year.

Ryndee O’Nel Victor, 25, claimed trial after the charge was read to him before Taiping magistrate Ahmad Hamdi Mustafar this morning.

He is accused of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder against Gan Chin Eng, 62, at a hall in the prison at about 3.30pm on Jan 17.

The charge under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code, which deals with cases where “the act is done with the knowledge it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death”.

The offence is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Hamdi allowed Ryndee bail of RM5,000 with two sureties and ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

He fixed Feb 26 for mention of the case.