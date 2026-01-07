Man claims trial to causing hurt in toll plaza incident

Khor Wei Yeak at the magistrates’ court in Bukit Mertajam today.

BUKIT MERTAJAM : A man claimed trial at the magistrates’ court here today to injuring another man by driving a car at him after a dispute at an RFID lane at the Perai toll plaza last month.

Khor Wei Yeak, 32, pleaded not guilty when the charge, brought under Section 324 of the Penal Code, was read to him before magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Akit.

Khor was accused of voluntarily causing hurt to L Avinash, 32, with the vehicle at around 11.30pm on Dec 28.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Amalia Harun urged the court to set bail at RM8,000.

However, Khor’s lawyer, C Hari Prasaad Rao, requested a lower amount, saying his client earned only RM1,500 to RM2,000 per month and had to support his wife and their five-month-old child.

The magistrate set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and fixed March 4 for mention and the submission of medical reports.