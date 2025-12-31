5 women fined over Kota Bharu market fight

Rozita Ramli, Aleeya Maisara Hasbullah, Siti Nor Bakyah Abdullah, Siti Sara Suaini and Siti Mastura Suaini pleaded guilty at the Kota Bharu magistrates’ court today.

KOTA BHARU : Five women from two families were fined RM1,000 each after pleading guilty at the magistrates’ court here today to causing an affray at the Melor public market on Dec 25.

Rozita Ramli, 47, along with her daughter Aleeya Maisara Hasbullah, 19, and daughter-in-law Siti Nor Bakyah Abdullah, 19, as well as Siti Sara Suaini, 30, and her younger sister Siti Mastura Suaini, 28, were charged under Section 160 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a penalty of up to six months’ imprisonment, a fine of RM1,000, or both.

A total of 12 people had been arrested following the circulation of a video of the fight at the market last week.