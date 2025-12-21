Residents protest Shah Alam road project, want forest protected

Residents of Arundina Setia Eco Park displaying placards during a peaceful gathering to protest the construction of a road in the Shah Alam Community Forest area.

SETIA ALAM : About 100 residents of Arundina Setia Eco Park staged a peaceful protest against the construction of a road through the Shah Alam Community Forest today, citing concerns over traffic congestion, environmental pollution, and damage to the forest.

The coordinator for the gathering, Jeffery Heng, said the road could affect daily traffic flow, as it is expected to become a main route to the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH).

Heng said it could also lead to environmental pollution and damage the community forest area.

“We bought our homes here because we wanted a natural environment, but when they want to build a road and turn this area into a public park, it will destroy the forest. That’s what we are opposing,” he told FMT.

The forest is bordered by seven main neighbourhoods, including Setia Alam, Setia Eco Park, Alam Budiman and Bandar Nusa Rhu.

The road is being constructed from Bandar Nusa Rhu, Section U10 to Setia Eco Park, Section U13, passing through the Arundina Setia Eco Park residential area.

It is part of the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) 2035 Draft Development Plan.

Residents carried placards and chanted slogans such as “Save the Forest”, “Stop Construction” and “Save the Community”.

Heng saidt a petition is being prepared to urge authorities to halt the project or reroute the road to protect the local community and forest.