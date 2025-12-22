MACC ready to probe alleged ‘large cash inflows’ involving senior military officer

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the anti-graft agency will investigate any allegations of corruption or abuse of power if supported by credible information and evidence.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) says it is ready to investigate an activist’s claim that “large cash inflows” were detected in the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki called on the activist, or any party with relevant information, to submit an official complaint along with supporting evidence.

“MACC will investigate any allegations of corruption or abuse of power if supported by credible information and evidence,” he said in a Harian Metro report.

“So far, MACC has not received any official complaint or evidence related to this matter,” he said, adding that all MACC investigations are conducted independently and professionally.

Earlier today, the media reported that an activist had lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police headquarters calling for a probe into “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

He alleged that a forensic audit of documents he received revealed monthly deposits ranging from RM50,000 to RM60,000.

The documents also allegedly showed larger transfers, reaching several hundred thousand ringgit, into accounts linked to the officer.

The activist further claimed that the funds were transferred from accounts owned by companies that had obtained military contracts.