More suspects found in army procurement probe, says MACC

KUALA LUMPUR : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has identified several other people suspected of involvement in a corruption case related to several procurement projects involving a senior army officer.

Further action will be taken based on investigations and evidence uncovered, MACC said in a statement today. It said the main suspect in the case was still receiving treatment and his statement would be taken as soon as medical officials confirm he is well enough to do so.

“No time limit has been set for each investigation phase. It depends on the case complexity, the number of witnesses and the required analysis of documents and finances,” the commission said.

It also confirmed that tracking and freezing of assets are under way, but did not reveal the value of the assets or bank accounts as investigations are currently in place.

“MACC stresses that the investigation is being conducted transparently, professionally and in accordance with the law without any interference. The commission will not compromise with any form of corruption and stern action will be taken against any party found involved,” it said.