64 civil society groups list 10 key reforms for 2026

The civil society groups also called for Parliament to be given oversight over the nomination of top officials to MACC and the Election Commission. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sixty-four civil society groups have listed 10 key institutional reforms they want to see the government initiate or complete next year, warning that the Madani administration has less than two years to deliver meaningful change before its term ends.

In a statement, the groups called for Putrajaya to introduce a Political Financing Act, a 10-year term limit for the prime minister’s post and a white paper on the separation of the attorney-general and public prosecutor’s roles, among others.

They also called for Parliament to be given oversight over the nomination of top officials to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Election Commission, and for both commissions to submit annual reports to the legislature.

They also called for a study on absentee voting, the expansion of parliamentary seats, equal allocation of constituency development funds, measures to boost 30% women representation in Parliament and state assemblies, and local government elections in the federal territories.

Among the groups that signed the joint statement were Projek Sama, All Women’s Action Society, Family Frontiers, Suara Rakyat Malaysia, Muslim Professionals Forum and the think tank Bait Al Amanah.

The groups pointed out that the current parliamentary term would expire on Dec 18, 2027, which meant that the unity government had less than 24 months to implement institutional reforms.

They cautioned that reforms had increasingly become the subject of fearmongering and ethno-religious demonisation, leading to delays or dilution.

They also warned that abandoning reforms would erode public trust in the current government and also in future administrations.

“In 2026, we urge the government to adopt a bold strategy of public engagement, getting proponents of a reform to talk to its opponents and by-standers, so that every concerned individual and group would take ownership of the reform instead of blaming the government for doing too little or too much,” they said.

The groups also acknowledged several reforms implemented since the formation of the government, including the abolition of the mandatory death penalty, the enactment of the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Act, as well as the strengthening of parliamentary select committees.

“We register our appreciation for the Madani government and the support of all parliamentarians from various parties on the attainment of these institutional and legal reforms.”