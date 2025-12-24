Fiery end to company dinner at Melaka hotel

All guests and staff managed to evacuate safely although a person was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath.

PETALING JAYA : More than 1,000 employees attending a company dinner at a hotel in Bukit Katil, Melaka, were forced to evacuate after a fire broke out in the hall tonight.

The incident occurred at around 8pm, with the hall reportedly catching fire while the event was ongoing, according to Sinar Harian.

All guests and staff managed to evacuate safely.

It is understood that a person was rushed to the hospital after experiencing shortness of breath due to the heat.

The Melaka fire and rescue department said firefighting operations are still ongoing.