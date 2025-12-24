Non-subsidised RON95, RON97, diesel prices fall ahead of New Year

PETALING JAYA : The prices of RON97 petrol, non-subsidised RON95, and diesel will be further reduced in the final week of 2025.

In a statement today, the finance ministry said non-subsidised RON95 will drop by six sen to RM2.56 per litre, while RON97 will fall by eight sen to RM3.16 per litre.

Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will also be cheaper by eight sen, at RM2.94 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 under the BUDI95 programme will continue to be sold at RM1.99 per litre, while diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan stays at RM2.15 per litre.

These prices will be in effect until Dec 31.

The ministry said the government would continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s continued welfare and well-being.