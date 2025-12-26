Son charged with murdering mum, adopted sister in deadly fire

Daniel Qayyum Kamalrolzlan was brought before the Butterworth magistrates’ court today on charges of murdering his mother and adopted sister. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 23-year-old man was charged at the Butterworth magistrates’ court here today with the murder of his biological mother and adopted sister, who died in a fire earlier this month.

Daniel Qayyum Kamalrolzlan nodded to indicate he understood the charge after it was read before magistrate Balqis Roslin, Harian Metro reported

However, no plea was recorded from the accused as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, Daniel is accused of killing Hayani Yaakob, 51, and a six-year-old girl at a house on Lorong Nakhoda 5, Taman Teluk Air Tawar, at around 9.45am on Dec 10.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison and no less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by prosecuting officer Nor Idayu Yusoff. The accused was unrepresented.

Bail was denied and the court fixed Jan 29 next year for the submission of the post-mortem report.

On Dec 10, Penang fire and rescue department director Shoki Hamzah said two people were killed and another was injured after they were trapped in a fire at their home in Taman Rathna, Butterworth.

He said their remains were found in the living room near the main entrance, while the woman’s son, was found injured near the kitchen door after being pinned under a collapsed roof.