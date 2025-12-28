7-day remand for suspect behind Nilai blast

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad says the remand application was made before magistrate Siti Nur Ain Ariffin at the Red Zone of Hospital Tuanku Jaafar, where the suspect is receiving treatment. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The police have remanded a man who is alleged to have caused an explosion involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the 62-year-old suspect will be remanded for seven days to assist in the probe, Harian Metro reported.

He said the remand application was made before magistrate Siti Nur Ain Ariffin at the Red Zone of Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban, where the suspect is receiving treatment.

“The remand application was approved, starting today until Jan 3. The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act and Section 435 of the Penal Code (for mischief by fire or explosive substance),” he said.

Yesterday, Alzafny said the police had arrested the suspect in the Mantin area, noting that he was taken to a hospital after he was found to be suffering from burn injuries due to the explosion.

He added that several objects suspected to be improvised explosive devices (IED) were also seized at the time of the arrest, along with a motorcycle believed to have been used by the suspect.

On Dec 22, the residents at a condominium block in Nilai were awakened by the sound of an explosion, and several vehicles were reportedly damaged.

Alzafny later said police had identified the suspect as Yeoh Hock Sun, from Kelantan, who was believed to have acted alone and possessed extensive knowledge on preparing explosives.

He also said that police went to a nearby shophouse after the blast, where they recovered 31 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), all of which were destroyed on site by the bomb disposal unit.