Man charged with cheating company of RM1mil

KUALA LUMPUR : A man was charged in the sessions court today with cheating a company into transferring RM1 million after allegedly using a false bank statement to secure a “friendly loan”.

Tang Ser Chiew, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin.

Tang, who acted as a loan agent, was alleged to have cheated D2D Bizhub Sdn Bhd manager Lee Chun Yong at a condominium in Cheras on Dec 5 last year by deceiving him in the matter of a transaction to obtain a RM1 million loan from the company.

According to the charge, the deception was carried out by means of an OCBC bank account statement in the name of Furnish Master Trading Sdn Bhd, which allegedly did not match or correspond with the bank’s records.

The prosecution said D2D Bizhub director Chong Kian Ming would not have transferred the RM1 million into the OCBC account had he not been deceived.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of between a year and 10 years, a fine and a whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail of RM20,000 with one surety and set Feb 3 next year for case mention.

Lawyer Asmawi Ismail represented Tang while deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Razak appeared for the prosecution.