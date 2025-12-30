Army corporal injured during parachute training exercise in Melaka

Deputy defence minister Adly Zahari visiting Syed Azayuzil Afifi Syed Aziz at Melaka Hospital today. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : An army corporal from the Special Warfare Training Centre in Sungai Udang, Melaka, was injured during a parachute training exercise at Padang Encore, Klebang, on Sunday.

The army said Syed Azayuzil Afifi Syed Aziz, 32, is in stable condition, as well as is under treatment and further monitoring at Melaka Hospital.

It said the incident occurred during the fifth free-fall jump taken as part of preparations for the army’s 60th anniversary show.

A sudden change in wind direction during the final landing phase caused the corporal to make a hard landing.

“Medical officers at the scene provided immediate emergency treatment before the soldier was rushed to the hospital,” Bernama quoted an army statement as saying.

The army said the welfare of Syed Azayuzil and his family remains a priority and all necessary aid and support would be extended throughout the recovery period.

It said a board of inquiry had been established to determine the cause of the incident in detail and to improve safety procedures during training.

In a Facebook post, deputy defence minister Adly Zahari said he visited Syed Azayuzil, who had sustained a fractured right rib and a neck injury.

Earlier, a seven-second video circulating on social media showed the soldier making a hard landing during the training jump.