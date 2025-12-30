Muhyiddin’s resignation nothing to do with Perlis, says PAS’s Annuar

PAS central leader Annuar Musa said Muhyiddin Yassin’s successor would have to resolve ‘many issues and problems’ in Perikatan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman has nothing to do with the political crisis that erupted in Perlis among PN assemblymen, claims PAS central leader Annuar Musa.

Annuar, a former Umno secretary-general, said he met Muhyiddin in London yesterday where they talked for nearly three hours about recent political developments involving PN.

The former Ketereh MP said, during the meeting, Muhyiddin repeatedly told him that he was more than ready to relinquish the PN chairmanship “if PAS wanted to lead” the coalition.

“He even hinted that it ‘can come into effect on Jan 1’.

“In my understanding, claims that Muhyiddin is stepping down because of the issue in Perlis are not true. This is because he has repeatedly and consistently stated that if PAS wants (the PN chairmanship), he’s ready to hand it over.

“In fact, Muhyiddin voluntarily stepping aside and paving the way for a change in leadership is a statesman-like step that deserves praise,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that his meeting with the former prime minister was purely in his personal capacity as a friend, and that he had informed several PAS leaders about it beforehand.

Annuar thanked Muhyiddin for leading PN since its founding in 2020, and said the latter’s successor would have to resolve “many issues and problems” in the coalition.

“The challenge is only beginning,” Annuar added.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that he would be stepping down as PN chairman on Jan 1. This follows the political crisis in Perlis which culminated in Bersatu taking over the Perlis menteri besar’s post from PAS.

Several PAS leaders had accused Bersatu of weakness and betrayal for not taking action against the five assemblymen who withdrew support for the now-former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli, of PAS.

Three PAS assemblymen who also retracted support for Shukri had their party memberships terminated, with their seats declared vacant by the Perlis assembly speaker.

Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah succeeded Shukri as menteri besar, while PAS said it would stay out of the executive council.