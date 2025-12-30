Mujahid, PAS settle suit over 2022 FB post

Mujahid Yusof Rawa withdrew his suit against PAS after Takiyuddin Hassan’s apology in his capacity as PAS secretary-general without any admission of liability.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former religious affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa and PAS have amicably settled the former’s lawsuit over a Facebook post in 2022 linking him to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

In proceedings before Justice Roslan Nor today, Mujahid’s lawyer Noorazmir Zakaria told the High Court that both parties had succeeded in reaching a settlement.

“Accordingly, we agree to apply to this honourable court for this application to be withdrawn, set aside and with no order as to costs,” he said.

Neither Mujahid nor PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was present in court.

In a joint statement, both parties told the court that Takiyuddin had, in his capacity as PAS secretary-general, apologised to Mujahid for the post without any admission of liability.

“Consequently, Mujahid, in appreciation of the noble gesture, agrees to withdraw the civil suit, with no liberty to refile and without any order as to costs,” the statement said.

Both parties said they decided to definitively end the dispute following reconsideration of the lawsuit’s impact and the legal costs involved.

“(This is) in view of the larger and more important issues in the nation’s interests that require attention,” they added.

Roslan recorded the settlement and extended his appreciation to both parties for their willingness to accommodate the court’s requirements and negotiate a resolution to the matter.

PAS was represented by lawyer Yusfarizal Yussoff.

Mujahid filed the lawsuit against PAS in 2022, claiming that PAS had defamed him in a Facebook post titled “Mantan menteri agama PH sokong LGBT?” published on Oct 16, 2022.

He sought general, exemplary and aggravated damages as well as an order for PAS to remove the Facebook post.