PAS Youth hails ‘magnanimous’ Muhyiddin for stepping down

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said Muhyiddin Yassin’s contributions will be remembered ‘to the very end’.

PETALING JAYA : PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, who yesterday called for his party to take over the reins of Perikatan Nasional (PN), today hailed Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to step down as chairman of the coalition.

Describing Muhyiddin’s resignation as “magnanimous”, he also hailed the contributions of the Bersatu president as PN chairman and prime minister.

“You saved the nation at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and helped it recover. It was your biggest contribution to all of us, history cannot change that,” he said in a Facebook post.

In urging PAS to take control of PN, Afnan had accused coalition partner Bersatu of both weakness and betrayal in its lack of action against five assemblymen who withdrew support for former Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Bersatu’s Abu Bakar Hamzah was subsequently appointed as the new Perlis menteri besar, leading to several posts on social media by PAS leaders, including treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad and information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, hinting at betrayal.

Afnan apologised if he had offended Muhyiddin by his comments, saying they were not personal and had been made for the good of the coalition.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that he would step down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026, after leading the coalition for over five years.

“Speaking on behalf of PN Youth and PAS Youth, we thank you, Tan Sri. We will remember your contributions to the very end,” said Afnan.