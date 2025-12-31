Ex-minister Kadir’s defamation suit against businessman set for trial next week

Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir is suing Aliff Shukri Kamaruzaman over a 2023 social media post claiming Kadir has refused to repay a debt owed.

KUALA LUMPUR : Former culture, arts and tourism minister Abdul Kadir Sheikh Fadzir will take the stand at the High Court here on Jan 6 in a defamation suit brought against influencer and businessman Aliff Syukri Kamaruzaman.

In his statement of claim, the 78‑year‑old former Umno leader asserted that Aliff’s allegation – that Kadir owed Aliff “tens of millions of ringgit” – had seriously damaged his public reputation.

Kadir said sometime in July 2023, Aliff had published on his Instagram page, that Kadir must, as a former minister, be rich and able to settle the debt, but was avoiding him.

Aliff also said he did not want to reveal why Kadir had borrowed the money as it would embarrass both Kadir and his family.

The posting carried a picture of Kadir and invited comments from viewers.

He said the posting was further published on various other websites and social media platforms on the same day.

In causing to publish the offending words and defamatory statements, Kadir said Aliff deliberately, carelessly and recklessly caused great damage to Kadir’s character, reputation and image.

He said this had caused considerable distress, embarrassment and had exposed him to public scandal, contempt and odium.

Kadir said during his tenure as minister between 1996 and 2004, he gained widespread popularity, both domestically and internationally, having promoted Malaysia as a tourist destination.

Currently, Kadir said he is involved in the hospitality industry, and has an interest in various island resorts in the country.

He denied owing money to Aliff.

In the claim filed two years ago by legal firm S Ravichandaran & Anuar, Kadir is seeking general damages to be assessed by the court and an injunction to restrain Aliff from further publishing the defamatory words.

He also wants Aliff to issue and publish an unconditional apology on all of Aliff’s social media accounts and other media.

In his defence filed on Oct 25, 2023 by legal firm Hasshahari & Partners, Aliff, is relying on the defence of justification, claiming Kadir was personally involved in a joint-venture via two companies, Buckhingham By-The-Sea Sdn Bhd and Pembangunan Utara Baru Sdn Bhd in 2018.

Aliff said he invested RM30 million in the venture and Kadir had given a personal guarantee to return the capital, inclusive of profits and interest.

Hearing is before Justice Roslan Mat Nor with Kadir the plaintiff’s only witness, while Aliff and his wife will testify for the defendant.