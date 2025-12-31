Ex-Sarawak PKR division chief issued show-cause letter over FB remarks

Iswardy Morni had sarcastically told PKR to bring ‘more serious charges’ against him. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A former PKR leader has been issued a show-cause letter by the disciplinary committee over remarks made on the resignation of a Sarawak PKR leader and funds for the next general election.

Iswardy Morni was accused of questioning the party’s decision to accept the resignation of Sarawak PKR vice-chairman Daniel Jani Unggu.

It was reported that Daniel quit the party earlier this month.

Iswardy also alleged that hundreds of millions of ringgit would be channelled to the party for the next nationwide polls, a claim that was recorded on video.

A complaint was subsequently lodged against him.

“Your actions have created negative perceptions and tarnished PKR’s image,” disciplinary committee chairman Zainol Samah said in a letter issued to Iswardy.

He ordered Iswardy to provide a written explanation justifying his remarks to the disciplinary committee within seven days of the letter’s issuance.

“Should there be no response from you, the disciplinary committee will recommend disciplinary action such as warning, suspension or termination (of party membership) for the consideration of the central leadership council,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Iswardy said he was merely an ordinary member who had been prevented from taking part in the Sarawak election and the party polls after he was suspended for a year without due process.

The former Petra Jaya division chief then sarcastically told the party to bring forward more serious charges against him.

“Or is it a case whereby the party could not find one,” he said.

Iswardy, known to be outspoken on national and party issues, had relinquished all his party positions in February after being fined RM5,000 in January for insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong four years ago.