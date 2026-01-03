Akmal urges cooperation with PAS

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh today urged the party’s grassroots to act decisively against what he described as repeated disrespect towards Malay institutions, Islam, and the monarchy.

Speaking at a special convention organised by Umno Youth to determine whether the party should continue its cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the unity government, Akmal urged the party’s grassroots to act decisively against what he described as repeated disrespect towards Malay institutions, Islam, and the monarchy.

“The time has come for the unity of the Malay people,” said Akmal to raucous applause.

“This is not about me or my political career – it is about our religion and our dignity.

“If Umno and PAS can come together, I am confident the Malays will unite behind us.”

The convention was prompted by Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin’s refusal to apologise for a social media post stating that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest was a cause for celebration.

