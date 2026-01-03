Tough to implement reforms when PH only has 82 seats, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the ‘Hari Keluarga & Rapat Reformis Kebangsaan 2026’ event in Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, today.

RAWANG : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged the challenges in implementing the comprehensive reforms long advocated by his party, PKR.

He noted that reforms need to be pursued cautiously, with proper consultation among the component parties.

“Sometimes, we forget that Pakatan Harapan only has 82 parliamentary seats when PKR’s 30 seats are combined with the rest of the coalition’s seats. We speak as if we control all 222 seats,” he said.

“Reforms must be pursued, but they must (also) be implemented wisely, sensibly and through proper negotiations.

“Obtaining consensus from the leadership of all parties in government is not easy as each party has its own priorities.

“That is why we need to lead with wisdom,” he said at the “Hari Keluarga & Rapat Reformis Kebangsaan 2026” event in Bukit Beruntung here today.

The PKR president and PH chairman also admitted that the government faces difficulties in implementing reforms when race-related issues arise.

He said the government was always mindful of the concerns of Malays, Chinese, Indians, and the Sabahan and Sarawakian communities within the Malaysian framework.

Anwar also emphasised that his long-standing fight for reforms was never intended to benefit specific individuals but aimed at systemic change —making governance fairer, more transparent, and rooted in integrity for the benefit of all Malaysians.