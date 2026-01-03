Umno Youth’s ‘quit govt’ call is bizarre, says Amanah man

Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda said ‘certain quarters’ were behind the push for Umno to leave the government, but Umno would make a level-headed decision. (Bernama pic)

A youth wing leader in Pakatan Harapan has labelled as odd the call by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh for Umno to quit the unity government when Umno leaders were holding "strategic posts" in the government.

Amanah Youth chief Hasbie Muda said “certain quarters” were behind the push for Umno to leave the government.

“Umno benefits the most by remaining with the unity government. Their MPs were given strategic portfolios and roles to empower the Malay-Muslim community.

“It would be bizarre to let go of such responsibilities,” he told FMT.

However, Hasbie said he believes that the Umno leadership would make a level-headed decision.

PKR Youth deputy chief Izuan Ahmad Kasim said the people would judge Umno Youth if the wing chose to focus on quitting the government and collaborating with PAS.

“We want to focus on safeguarding the welfare of the people and the country’s economy,” he said, adding that he was confident Umno leaders wanted to remain in government.

Separately, DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong called on Umno Youth to reflect on its actions instead of painting DAP as the bogeyman every time an issue arose.

Woo said no DAP leader or member had attacked the Umno leadership, including its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over any issue since the unity government was established.

“Instead of blaming DAP (over issues) and inciting the public, it would be better (for Umno Youth) to take a hard look at itself.”

Earlier today, Akmal called for Umno to withdraw support from the unity government and go into the opposition, citing repeated violations of “red lines” involving Islam, the Malay community, and the monarchy.

Akmal had said this at a convention held this evening to discuss whether Umno should continue cooperating with Pakatan Harapan.

It was prompted by the refusal of Puchong MP Yeo Bee Yin to apologise for a social media post stating that the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s rejection of former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest was a cause for celebration.

Yeo’s remark drew the ire of senior Umno leaders such as secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who said it might be appropriate for Umno to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate the party’s contributions.