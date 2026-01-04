Buffalo collision on Tangkak road leaves 2 dead

The wreckage of the 4WD and Honda City following the crash at KM33 Jalan Kebun Baru–Bukit Serampang, in Tangkak, yesterday. (Facebook pics)

TANGKAK : Two women were killed when the car they were travelling in was struck by a 4WD vehicle that lost control after hitting a buffalo at KM33 Jalan Kebun Baru–Bukit Serampang, here, yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Roslan Talib said the incident occurred at 8.15pm when a Mitsubishi Triton lost control after colliding with the buffalo and veered into the opposite lane.

“The 4WD vehicle entered the opposite lane and collided with a Honda City carrying a family of four.

“The front-seat passenger of the Honda City, a 74-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 42-year-old driver later succumbed to injuries at Tangkak Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Two other passengers in the Honda City, along with the driver of the 4WD vehicle, sustained injuries and were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.