Cops track down owner of foreign car refuelling at RON95 pump

A video clip has been widely circulated showing a man allegedly filling up with subsidised RON95 at a pump in Johor Baru.

PETALING JAYA : The owner of a Singapore-registered car which was allegedly refuelled with subsidised RON95 petrol is a permanent resident of the republic, police said today.

Kulai police chief Tan Seng Lee said the car owner, who is currently in Singapore, “has been contacted and instructed to report immediately to assist with the investigation”, the New Straits Times reported.

Tan said the person had covered the number plate of his car with black tape. He said the case would be investigated for displaying altered or fake registration numbers.

Last night an official of the domestic trade and cost of living ministry said it was investigating claims that a foreign-registered vehicle filled up with subsidised RON95 petrol by covering its number plate to avoid detection.

A video of the incident went viral.

The ministry said action would be taken for violation of a directive prohibiting the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles. Subsidised RON95 is sold at 1.99 per litre to Malaysians, while foreigners pay the pump price of RM2.56 per litre.