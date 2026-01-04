No impact from Umno exit but DAP’s decision critical, says MP

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim says a possible DAP pullout of its 40 MPs would leave the unity government without a parliamentary majority.

PETALING JAYA : The unity government will remain in power even if Umno pulls out as demanded by Umno Youth, but the government’s fate would hang on DAP’s call for a reassessment of its position, says PKR’s outspoken MP Hassan Abdul Karim.

He said the unity government would continue to have a majority even if Umno’s 30 MPs leave, but a possible pullout of DAP’s 40 MPs would lead to the collapse of the unity government which would have only 83 seats, far short of a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Under the constitution, the government would have to resign or call for a general election, he said.

Hassan’s assessment was made in a Facebook post this evening in which he reviewed the possible outcomes of yesterday’s Umno Youth call for the party to leave the government.

He said the reputations of Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook would hang in the balance following their calls for a reassessment of their parties’ position in the government.

He said Akmal would have to resign if Umno decided to remain in government, despite the Umno Youth call, while Loke’s reputation and that of the DAP would be ruined if the party also remained in the government if reforms were not carried out over the next six months as the party had requested.

“People will no longer respect DAP,” said Hassan, who is MP for Pasir Gudang.

Last month, Loke said the party would reassess its role in the government if meaningful reforms were not delivered within the next six months. He had pledged to accelerate the reform agenda after the party lost all its eight seats in the Sabah state assembly.

Hassan speculated that the bigger threat to PH would lie in a possible Malay-Muslim alliance should Umno leave the government to team up with PAS and Bersatu.

“Won’t the coalition that brands itself as a single Malay-Muslim coalition be the biggest challenge to PH in the 16th general election?” he said. The next general election which must be held by February 2028.