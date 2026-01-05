MACC begins probe into 26 firms linked to military contracts

The companies being investigated by MACC are in the Klang Valley, Perak and Penang, a source said. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has begun investigating 26 companies linked to an investigation into military procurement contracts allegedly involving a top army officer.

According to a source, the investigations also involved the companies’ owners.

“MACC started the probe into all 26 companies at about 11am today in the Klang Valley, Perak and Penang,” the source said.

The source did not rule out the possibility of the owners being remanded to facilitate the investigations.

When contacted, MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed the matter.

He also said the case is being investigated for giving or accepting bribes as well as for using an office or position for gratification.

It was previously reported that MACC was investigating a senior military officer, his family members and about 40 companies suspected of being involved in the payment of bribes in connection with the contracts.

MACC said several companies had repeatedly secured high-value military contracts from 2023.

Army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as armed forces chief, has been put on leave pending the investigations.