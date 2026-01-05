More funds for ministries which complete projects early, at reduced cost

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the incentive is part of a directive by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his 2026 New Year address in Putrajaya. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The federal government will provide ministries with additional funds if they are able to complete projects ahead of schedule and at a reduced cost, works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

“Such an approach is important to shorten the project completion period, save costs and increase quality,” Nanta said in a Facebook post.

He said the incentive is part of a directive by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at his 2026 New Year address to the civil service earlier today.

Nanta said the government is allowing some flexibility when it comes to adopting faster and more ergonomic construction methods, including modular systems and industrialised building systems.

He said all infrastructure projects must be implemented without delay, minus any unnecessary red tape.

This is especially so for projects at the state and district levels.

“Work must begin now and be expedited,” he said.

Nanta also revealed that Anwar wanted all ministries to identify the small-scale projects, at the latest by February.

The focus should be on completing the projects quickly. They must also have a high impact and provide direct benefits to the public.

“This message (by Anwar) is not merely a speech but a clear directive,” Nanta said.