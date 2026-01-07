Cops probe woman over fake report of RM10,000 robbery at Genting Highlands

The woman, who is believed to have lost RM10,000 at the casino at Genting Highlands, told police she was robbed by two other foreign women in front of a hotel lift. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman who claimed she was robbed, after apparently losing RM10,000 while gambling at Genting Highlands, is under investigation for filing a false police report.

Bentong police chief Zaiham Kahar said the foreign woman lodged a report last night that she had been robbed of RM10,000 by two foreign women in front of a lift at a hotel at Genting yesterday evening.

He said police began an investigation and reviewed CCTV footage from the hotel.

“The alleged robbery did not occur. Further investigation revealed that the suspect lost RM10,000 when gambling,” he said in a statement.

Zaiham said the woman told police she had lodged the report to avoid being scolded by her boyfriend.

He said she also failed to produce her personal documents.

The investigating officer subsequently filed a report against the woman for making a false report.

The case is being investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which deals with providing false information to a public servant, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 for not possessing a valid passport to enter and stay in Malaysia.