Selangor exco to meet sultan on Monday over pig farm

Executive councillor Izham Hashim will explain the state government’s plans, said menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

PETALING JAYA : Selangor executive councillor Izham Hashim will meet the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on Monday to explain the state government’s plan to centralise the pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar.

“This includes the proactive steps to be taken by enforcement agencies to ensure that safety and cleanliness of the surrounding environment is not compromised,” Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari said in a statement.

Earlier today, it was reported that Sultan Sharafuddin disagreed with the state government’s plan to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Hulu Selangor.

The sultan said such large-scale farming was unnecessary and insensitive given the fact that Muslims make up the majority of the Selangor population.

Izham, who is the executive councillor for agriculture, had previously said that the centralisation of pig farming in Bukit Tagar would ensure the sector is managed cleanly and systematically without affecting the environment or local communities.

He also said about 202ha in Bukit Tagar, including a buffer zone, have been identified for this purpose, which will see the implementation of a closed farming system with zero emissions.

Amirudin said the state government had decided to tighten the requirements for pig farming in Selangor, especially in terms of waste management to prevent any negative impact on the drainage system.

He said the decision was made after taking into account all aspects, including views from the technical agencies “to resolve a long standing issue.”

“Apart from preserving the sensitivities of the community, such an initiative is vital to protect the community’s health, environment and drainage system to prevent odour pollution so that the industry can operate with greater safety without any adverse impact.”

Reconsider, Bersatu man urges state

Morib assemblyman Rosnizan Ahmad of Bersatu has called upon the state government to reconsider the plan following concerns raised by Sultan Sharafuddin.

He said the sultan’s views and advice should be given serious attention by all parties, especially the state government.

In a statement this evening, Rosnizan also said he hopes the state government will enforce closed-house pig farms to ensure there is no more odour pollution stemming from such activities that have been plagued the state for a long time.