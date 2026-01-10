Selangor sultan rejects state govt’s centralised pig farming plan

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, acknowledged the need for small-scale, controlled farming of pigs to meet the needs of non-Muslims in Selangor. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has disagreed with the state government’s plan to centralise the state’s pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor.

Sultan Sharafuddin acknowledged the need for small-scale, controlled farming of pigs to meet the needs of non-Muslims in Selangor.

However, he said such large-scale farming was unnecessary and insensitive given the fact that Muslims make up the majority of the Selangor population.

“His Royal Highness expresses great regret and disagrees with the plan, especially when there’s the possibility of large-scale pig farming that’s export-oriented,” the Selangor Royal Office said in a statement.

State agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim had said the centralisation of the pig farming industry in Bukit Tagar would ensure the sector is managed cleanly and systematically without affecting the environment or local communities.

Izham said about 202ha in Bukit Tagar, including a buffer zone, have been identified for this purpose, which will see the implementation of a closed farming system with zero emissions.

While the project in Bukit Tagar is being completed, the state government will allow 112 existing farms in Tanjung Sepat, Kuala Langat, to continue operating for the next three years before being relocated.

However, Sultan Sharafuddin said Kuala Langat residents have had issues with pig farms in the area since 2010, experiencing prolonged foul stenches, river pollution, and problems with flies.

He said Istana Pantai Bahagia was also in the district and that he has personally experienced the stench caused by pig farming activities in the area.

The sultan feared that continuing to allow the farmers to operate in Tanjung Sepat before relocating to Bukit Tagar would cause these same issues to worsen.

“His Royal Highness seriously questions whether the planning of this project involves the interests of certain politicians and businessmen, and is concerned about the possibility of elements of corruption, conflict of interest, or poor governance in the process of planning and approving the project.

“His Royal Highness does not fully oppose the proposed project, but a market study must be done thoroughly and rationally before a final decision is made.”

Sultan Sharafuddin urged the Selangor government to act responsibly and transparency, saying economic development cannot come at the cost of public welfare, environmental sustainability and harmony in the community.

He also recalled that the state government had sent a delegation abroad to learn about modern pig farming, saying he was told the costs were too high for local farmers.

“Therefore, His Royal Highness questions whether this new proposal will be fully borne by the state government when the funds needed would be better off being spent on building new schools or hospitals,” the office said.