PN can’t cling to the past to stay relevant, says Bersatu man

Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Yadzil Yaakub said history has shown that an orderly succession of leadership would bring about greater success. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional should not cling on to past achievements if it wanted to remain relevant, a Bersatu Supreme Council member said today as the opposition coalition scrambles to appoint a new chairman following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin.

Dr Yadzil Yaakub said while the former prime minister had a proud track record, there is no guarantee that the Bersatu president could repeat his feats.

“We cannot obsess over or fully rely on one leader. History has shown that an orderly succession of leadership would bring about greater success,” the Bemban assemblyman told FMT.

Yadzil was commenting on accusations against Muhyiddin raised by Saifuddin Abdullah, who was recently sacked by Bersatu.

Saifuddin said Muhyiddin did not put in much effort to push PN’s policies, but kept dwelling on the past, specifically during his time as prime minister and his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yadzil said PN’s main focus now is to appoint a new chairman who could draw up realistic policies. “For me, the most eligible candidate is Hamzah. He fits the bill,” he said, referring to Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin.

Separately, Selangor Bersatu deputy chairman Rafiq Abdullah defended Muhyiddin’s achievements, saying that Saifuddin’s criticisms were hollow and baseless as the Indera Mahkota MP did not provide any proof to back his claim.

“This is why Saifuddin was sacked. The party does not want members who act like our enemies. If he has an opinion, he should express them via the proper channels. He was a Supreme Council member, prior to his sacking, after all. He should have raised it then,” said Rafiq.

Muhyiddin announced his resignation as PN chairman on Jan 1. However, PN leaders have stated that his resignation would have to be discussed by the PN leadership council.

In a Facebook post today, Muhyiddin’s former aide Marzuki Mohamad made light over the jostling for the position.

He urged members to relax, saying: “So much noise about the post after only 10 days, but no one cares to note that the post of treasurer has been vacant for a year.”

There have been calls for a leader from PAS to take charge of the coalition. Yesterday, FMT reported on a growing unease over the potential rise of PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as PN chairman, which has sparked talk of an unexpected return by Muhyiddin.