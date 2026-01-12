NGO chairman charged with embezzling RM207K meant for humanitarian missions

Pertubuhan Kebajikan Serantau Muslim chairman Hakim Nor was accused of misappropriating funds intended for Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine.

KUALA LUMPUR : An NGO leader has pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here to a charge of misappropriating RM207,000 in funds collected locally for foreign humanitarian missions seven years ago.

Hakim Nor, chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Serantau Muslim, was accused of committing the offence at the Dayabumi branch of Maybank Islamic Bhd on Dec 27, 2019.

According to the charge sheet, the 38-year-old allegedly misappropriated the money intended for Myanmar, Yemen, Syria and Palestine.

