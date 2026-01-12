Zahid freed once and for all, says AG over Yayasan Akalbudi case

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was previously granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

KUALA LUMPUR : Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar today said the decision to classify Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s Yayasan Akalbudi case as requiring no further action (NFA) was final and made under his constitutional powers.

Dusuki said the case was concluded “once and for all” after prosecutors considered six representations submitted by the Umno president’s defence team, along with all relevant issues of fact and law.

“That is it. NFA. He cannot be charged anymore. It’s settled once and for all,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the Legal Year 2026.

Last week, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said the NFA decision was made after reviewing the scope and focus of the investigation at its early stage, which was directly linked to the charges filed against Zahid.

The AGC also took into account internal assessments by prosecutors of the adequacy of statements and the suitability of pursuing charges.

Zahid was previously granted a discharge not amounting to acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

MORE TO COME