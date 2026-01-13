Officer barred from field duty after slapping incident, says Johor top cop

A 33-second video circulating online showed a man, believed to be a policeman, slapping a motorcyclist who was accompanied by a female pillion rider at a petrol station.

PETALING JAYA : A policeman caught on video slapping a motorcyclist at a petrol station in Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, has been barred from field operations pending the outcome of a police investigation, says Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad.

Rahaman said the officer has not been suspended but reassigned to “normal duties” while investigations are ongoing, Bernama reported.

“Suspension can only be implemented when there is solid evidence and a court charge,” he was quoted as saying.

Rahaman said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt after a video clip of the incident went viral on social media and a police report was lodged by the 21-year-old victim.

He said statements had been taken from four people, including witnesses and the officer involved, and police were reviewing CCTV footage from the petrol station.

Rahaman also said the officer was on leave and had been recalled to assist in an operation targeting illegal street racing or “mat rempit” in the area.

“He had attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider tried to flee. The slapping incident may have been a spur-of-the-moment reaction,” the top cop explained.

