Man pleads guilty to cheating bank with fake LHDN papers

Nadzri Razak was charged and convicted of using forged papers to secure a bank loan in 2018.

KUALA LUMPUR : A former insurance agent was fined RM14,000 by the sessions court today after pleading guilty to cheating a bank and using false documents to obtain a special loan in 2018.

Judge Norma Ismail imposed the sentence on Nadzri Razak, 38, after he admitted to dishonestly inducing the bank to approve a RM150,000 loan under a scheme offered to Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) employees.

He also pleaded guilty to submitting falsified documents to fraudulently obtain the loan.

The charges were framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a maximum of five years’ imprisonment, a fine or both upon conviction.

The judge ordered that he serve four months’ imprisonment in default of payment.

The offences were committed between Sept 1 and Oct 31, 2018 at the bank’s Wangsa Maju branch.

According to the case facts, a bank officer lodged a police report following a complaint from an LHDN employee in Hulu Langat, who had received a bank letter addressed to someone not employed by LHDN.

Police investigations found that Nadzri, who was blacklisted from applying for loans, had been introduced by a neighbour to two individuals to assist with the application.

The duo helped him forge documents, including employer verification letters, salary statements, LHDN work passes, EC forms and bank statements.

Earlier in mitigation, Nadzri’s lawyer Subash Ramasamy urged the court to impose a fine instead of imprisonment, citing his client’s lack of criminal record and financial desperation.

He said Nadzri had pledged to turn over a new leaf.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Razak urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to the accused and a warning to the public.