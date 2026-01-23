PAS denies struggling to decide on Muhyiddin’s successor as PN chairman

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad described as false a report that his party is unable to find a candidate to chair PN.

PETALING JAYA : A PAS leader has denied claims the party is struggling to agree on a successor to Muhyiddin Yassin as chairman of Perikatan Nasional.

Quoting a source from PAS, Utusan Malaysia reported earlier today that Bersatu president Muhyiddin could end up staying on as PN chairman, despite stepping down on Jan 1, as PAS has been unable to find a candidate to replace him.

The source said the delay in proposing a candidate has put PAS in a negative light as it makes it seem the party lacks capable leaders.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad told FMT the report was false, going on to dismiss such allegations as “propaganda” created by irresponsible parties.

“You can’t rely on such sources,” he said.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang previously laid claim to the PN chairmanship on behalf of his party, although he was said to have ruled out taking up the post himself because of health reasons.

Among the figures touted as Muhyiddin’s possible successor were PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is also the Terengganu menteri besar.

Samsuri, who was previously touted as a potential prime ministerial candidate for PN, has faced opposition from certain quarters in PAS who insist that a leader from the ulama faction should lead PN.

Earlier this week, Muhyiddin said he was more than willing to hand over the PN chairmanship to PAS. However, he said Bersatu’s stand was that the next PN chairman should be the president of a party.

Besides Hadi and Muhyiddin, there are only two other party presidents in PN – Dominic Lau of Gerakan and P Punithan of the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.