Sarawak govt looking to produce many of its own ‘Steve Jobs’, says minister

Sarawak minister Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the state needs ‘many Steve Jobs, not just jobs’ to be at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government is looking to produce many homegrown “Steve Jobs” in a bid to be at the forefront of the global semiconductor industry.

State education, innovation and talent development minister Roland Sagah Wee Inn said it was, therefore, vital to equip Sarawakians with practical, industry-relevant skills, The Borneo Post reported.

By equipping students with hands-on integrated circuit (IC) design skills, he said, Sarawak is not merely preparing job-ready graduates, but also building confidence, ownership of knowledge, and long-term strategic relevance for the state.

“We want to create many Steve Jobs, not just jobs,” he was quoted as saying.

Sagah said digital IC design sits at the core of the global semiconductor value chain, where “innovation becomes functional intelligence, and where long-term value is created”.

On Jan 20, Sarawak deputy premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the state is well-positioned to emerge as a new semiconductor industry hub for Malaysia due to its strategic location, reliable green energy supply, and a business-friendly investment environment.

He also said the state government is placing emphasis on talent development to ensure long-term sustainability of the industry.

Jobs was the co-founder of Apple, and spearheaded the development of the Macintosh, iiPod, iPhone, and iPad, among others. He died in 2011.