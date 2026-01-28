Keep politics out of mosques, suraus, says Selangor ruler

Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said the mismanagement of funds tarnishes the image of Islam and must be prevented. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today said that all mosques and suraus in the state must be free from politics, warning against their use to advance personal or political agendas.

He said places of worship should focus on worship, dakwah and unity among Muslims, not the sowing of division or hatred, Bernama reported.

“I will not tolerate politicians who attempt to hide behind religious talks and use mosques and suraus to serve their political agendas,” he was quoted as saying at the presentation of appointment instruments to 850 nazirs and imams at Istana Alam Shah in Klang.

Sultan Sharafuddin said that nazirs and imams should not hold political positions or engage in partisan politics while serving, as their roles are sacred trusts for which they are accountable before Allah.

He also warned that disputes over mosque management positions would only breed dissatisfaction, hostility and division among Muslims.

“I do not want the Malays to be divided due to greed for positions and power, which in the end will only harm the Malay community itself,” he said.

On financial management, the sultan said mosque and surau funds should be administered with transparency, integrity and in strict accordance with Selangor Islamic Religious Department and Selangor Islamic Religious Council regulations.

He also called for the submission of financial reports every four months to ensure good governance and maintain public confidence.

“I will not tolerate any form of misappropriation of mosque and surau funds, as these funds come from public donations and belong to Muslims. They must be used responsibly and in accordance with Islamic principles for the benefit of the ummah,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he wanted to prevent the negative perception of Islam caused by cases of misappropriation involving Malay Muslims.

“The sanctity of Islam must not continue to be tarnished by cases of misappropriation involving Malay Muslims, some of whom have even been brought to court for corruption, the misuse of funds and abuse of power,” he added.