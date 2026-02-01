RTS Link to have 100 e-gate lanes at Bukit Chagar complex

The ICQ facilities at Bukit Chagar will reinforce the RTS Link’s objective of operating as a world-class international gateway, said MRT Corp’s CEO, Mohd Zarif Hashim. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link will be equipped with 100 immigration e-gate lanes at the Bukit Chagar integrated immigration, customs and quarantine (ICQ) complex to streamline cross-border clearance between the two countries.

Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) CEO Mohd Zarif Hashim said the e-gate facilities form a core component of the co-located ICQ model, which allows passengers to complete Malaysian and Singapore immigration clearance within a single facility as part of their rail journey.

He said the high-capacity e-gate system is designed to support efficient passenger movement and reduce congestion, particularly during peak travel periods.

“In addition to the 100 e-gate lanes, the Bukit Chagar ICQ complex will include 10 security screening lanes for body checks, 18 baggage scanners, and dedicated lanes for passengers travelling without luggage,” he told Bernama.

“They are all aimed at minimising bottlenecks and ensuring smooth passenger flow.”

He said the implementation of e-gates, supported by close cooperation between Malaysian and Singapore immigration authorities, including QR code passport clearance, would reduce reliance on manual checks.

Zarif said the RTS Link is projected to carry 40,000 passengers a day at the start of operations, with ridership expected to grow to about 140,000 passengers daily, potentially accounting for 30% to 40% of Causeway movements once the service matures.

The co-located ICQ facilities at Bukit Chagar are among the key features supporting the RTS Link’s objective of operating as a world-class international gateway, when it begins operations following construction completion on Dec 31, 2026, he said.

“In developing its customer experience framework, MRT Corp drew insights from established gateways such as KLIA, and benchmarked its approach against international standards, including Changi Airport,” he said.