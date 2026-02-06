Muhyiddin agreed to let PAS lead PN, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the next PN chairman should not be automatically seen as the coalition’s poster boy or prime minister candidate for GE16.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man claims that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has agreed to allow the Islamic party to take over the leadership of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Tuan Ibrahim said the agreement was reached following a series of discussions between the top leaderships of both parties, Sinar Harian reported.

He reiterated that PAS had never discussed the proposal to abolish the PN chairmanship, as claimed by Muhyiddin, saying the party’s stand was that the coalition’s existing leadership structure should remain.

“Prior to this, Muhyiddin gave a positive response without conditions (to PAS leading PN).

“We want the PN chairman to be given the full mandate to manage PN, while issues that arise can be referred to the presidential council,” said Tuan Ibrahim.

The Pahang opposition leader said this would be finalised at the much-awaited PN Supreme Council meeting, expected to be held at the end of the month.

“(We didn’t announce this or unveil PAS’s PN chairman candidate earlier) because it did not feel appropriate until the PN Supreme Council confirmed Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman,” he was quoted as saying.

The deadlock over the PN chairmanship had seen PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin suggesting that the party go solo in the next general election (GE16).

Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party are said to be opposed to PAS leading the coalition due to its hardline image, according to Marzuki Mohamad, a former senior aide to Muhyiddin.

Tuan Ibrahim and PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar are among the names being bandied about as Muhyiddin’s possible successor as PN chairman.

Separately, Tuan Ibrahim said the next PN chairman should not be automatically seen as the coalition’s poster boy or prime minister candidate for GE16.

He said the leader should also not be seen as the next in line to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who turned down the PN chairmanship due to health issues.

“This post is in the context of leading the coalition so that our machinery is strengthened and well coordinated to face GE16.”