At-risk trees pruned after Shah Alam tree-fall incident

A tree fell and crushed a Mitsubishi Xpander at Pangsapuri Baiduri, Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, Shah Alam, on Monday. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has identified and taken action on 15 trees along Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, where two women were injured after a tree fell on their car on Monday.

MBSA’s landscape director Majidah Md Ali said immediate action included pruning branches, Harian Metro reported.

Each tree is about 30 years old and is at risk of falling, she said.

“After Monday’s incident, MBSA took decisive action by appointing professional arborists to conduct an initial assessment of all trees along the road,” she said after the swearing-in of Shah Alam’s 13th mayor, Zabidah Safar, at MBSA’s headquarters.

Majidah said 264 other trees in the area had undergone early assessment to determine whether they only needed pruning or removal.

Regarding public claims that the soil structure contributed to Monday’s incident, she said this matter needed to be verified with the minerals and geoscience department.

“During the incident, we observed that the tree roots were already decayed and the area had high water saturation.

“It is still early to make definitive conclusions. We need to conduct further checks.”

In the 12.11pm incident at Pangsapuri Baiduri, Persiaran Tun Arshad Ayub, the tree fell and crushed a Mitsubishi Xpander, leaving two victims aged 39 and 42 trapped inside.

From the pictures shared by the Selangor fire and rescue department, the car’s roof appears to have caved in directly above the front passenger seats.

The firefighters said the victims sustained injuries to the head and hip.