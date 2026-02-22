Message on one-off RM500 Ramadan govt aid a fake

The viral message featuring a picture of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with instructions on how to check on eligibility for the RM500 ‘cash aid’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The finance ministry has urged the public to be cautious of false messages claiming that the government is distributing RM500 in one-off aid for Ramadan.

In a Facebook post, the Treasury said no such aid was being given, and advised the public against clicking on suspicious links.

The ministry also urged the public against sharing private information with illegitimate sources and to always check information on aid schemes through its channels.

“Obtain authentic information on government aid schemes through our website and official social media accounts. Stop the spread of false messages. Check before you share them,” it said.

The viral message featuring a picture of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, claimed that the RM500 aid is being credited into people’s accounts, with a link for “recipients” to check their eligibility by keying in their personal information.