Wan Fayhsal ‘100%’ confident Hamzah will remain opposition leader

PETALING JAYA : An MP expects former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin to stay on as opposition leader despite being sacked from his party, citing the backing of PAS as a key factor.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said it was ultimately up to opposition MPs to decide who should lead the bloc in the Dewan Rakyat, Utusan Malaysia reported.

Wan Fayhsal said Hamzah had the backing of about 18 other MPs who were either formerly or currently in Bersatu, while PAS was the party that proposed him for the opposition leader’s role in the first place.

“Before this, it wasn’t (then Perikatan Nasional chairman) Muhyiddin Yassin who appointed Hamzah as opposition leader … It was PAS that nominated him as opposition leader. Bersatu had no right (to the post) because the number of MPs it had was far less than PAS’s.

“Can Bersatu force Hamzah to be dropped as opposition leader? No, because I dare say that nearly all opposition MPs back Hamzah, including those from PAS.

“I am 100% confident that the majority (of opposition MPs) will support Hamzah staying on as opposition leader. It’s just that it may be a historic first for an independent MP to helm the role,” he said.

Nonetheless, the former Bersatu Supreme Council member said if PAS wanted to take over the role, its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan was suitable.

“There’s no problem. He’s active and has proven his leadership in Parliament.”

Hamzah’s position as the opposition leader has been in limbo ever since his expulsion from Bersatu on Feb 13, at the height of an internal leadership tussle with Muhyiddin.

Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan had said Muhyiddin should be given the mandate to determine the appointment of the new opposition leader.

On Friday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party would discuss whether it should take over the position.

The PN Supreme Council will meet today to decide on the coalition chairman’s post, but discussions on the opposition leader’s position are also expected to take place.

‘PAS doesn’t like Azmin, Peja’

Separately, Wan Fayhsal said the mass expulsions of several Bersatu leaders aligned with Hamzah have made the party a liability to PN.

He said Hamzah played a key role in channelling resources to the party, in general and also for party elections, and that his expulsion meant many divisions were now financially limited.

“Therefore, this has clearly made Bersatu a liability and weakness (to PN). In fact, PAS leaders do not like certain leaders in Bersatu, such as (secretary-general) Azmin Ali and (vice-president) Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“PAS also doesn’t support the Bersatu resolution for Muhyiddin to be named the prime minister candidate (for PN in the 16th general election).”

He added that PAS had many options and was not limited to PN, although he acknowledged that the coalition was a valuable entity given the support it garnered among voters in the last general election.

“Let us not think that PN is the only vehicle. The problem is that Bersatu has expelled many of its MPs and leaders who have proven to be credible and effective in working for the people,” said Wan Fayhsal.