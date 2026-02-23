Audit report reveals 273 issues at federal, state levels

Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi said the Auditor-General’s Dashboard system facilitated recoveries and repayments to the government amounting to RM316.68 million from 2024 to December 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR : The 2026 Auditor-General’s Report Series 1 has identified 273 new issues related to financial management and governance at both the federal and state levels, says Auditor-General Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi.

She said the report, which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today, comprised 15 volumes and covered federal agencies’ financial statements for 2024, the activities of federal ministries, departments and statutory bodies, as well as state ministries, departments, agencies and state-owned companies.

Wan Suraya said the Auditor-General’s Dashboard system facilitated recoveries and repayments to the government amounting to RM316.68 million from 2024 to December 2025.

“Of this total, RM221.52 million was recovered from federal agencies, including penalty claims, outstanding rental payments, land lease arrears, and duty and tax collections,” she said in a statement today.

Wan Suraya said as of Jan 9, 143 out of 145 statements had been submitted and certified. Of these, 128 received the auditor-general’s certificate with an unqualified opinion while 15 received a modified opinion.

She said this year’s audit focused on serious irregularities in revenue collection and irregular expenditure at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia due to agreements executed without the approval of the finance minister, which contravened the university’s constitutional provisions.

Wan Suraya added that amendments to the Audit Act 1957 further expanded the national audit department’s authority to audit entities, including companies of public interest, with 1,856 entities gazetted for audit under the “follow the public money” approach.

Audits conducted through the e-Self Audit System revealed that some companies were operating outside their founding objectives, failing to declare dividends despite recording profits, or facing persistent operational challenges despite receiving government financial support.