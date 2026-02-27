Ling Ching shines, Aaron-Wooi Yik fall at German Open

Wong Ling Ching beat her much higher-ranked rival from Thailand, Pornpawee Chochuwong, in straight games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s singles player Wong Ling Ching caused an upset at the German Open yesterday by defeating world No 8 Pornpawee Chochuwong from Thailand to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Ling Ching, who is ranked 33 places below her rival, took 38 minutes to win 21-14, 21-19 in her second-round match at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim. She will meet world No. 36 Chinese player Han Qian Xi in the last eight.

This is the second quarter-final appearance for Ling Ching this year. She made it to the last four at the Thailand Masters last month.

However, it was bad news for national men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik who suffered an early exit after losing to an unheralded French pair.

The world No 2 pair lost to 89th-ranked pair Julien Maio-William Villeger 15-21, 22-24 in 4l minutes in their second-round match.

The Malaysians were knocked out in the first round of last month’s Indonesia Masters. They were runners-up at the Malaysia Open and lost in the semi-finals of the India Open before that.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani made it to the quarter-finals after winning an all-Malaysian men’s doubles tie in the last 16. They beat Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 21-18, 21-14 in 35 minutes.

The world No 8 pair have a tricky quarter-final tie as they will meet Taiwanese duo Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Wang Chi Lin, who are ranked No 11.

National mixed doubles shuttlers Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie were the only other Malaysians to make it to the last eight.

They defeated Swedish pair Filip Karlborg-Tilda Sjoo 21-18, 21-11 and will take on the Singaporean-Indonesian combination of Terry Hee Yong Kai-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja whom they are meeting for the first time.

Men’s doubles pair Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King lost to Taiwanese twins Lee Fang Chih-Lee Fang Jen 19-21, 21-8, 18-21 in their last 16 tie.

Also knocked out in the second round were mixed-doubles pair Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing who lost to Thai pair Supak Jomko-Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn 16-21, 20-22.